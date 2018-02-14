Your mattress is possibly the most important investment in your bedroom: On average, a third of your life is spent sleeping on one. Sadly, these fabric cases of springy material don't come cheap: Even the most basic mattress will set you back at least a couple Benjamins.
At a certain point, you'll decide that it's time to move on from the cheapest option you can pick up and properly invest in a mattress. The material of a mattress plays an important role in deciding the quality of your sleep, a choice that shouldn't be made lightly. To help you make that decision, we've compiled an explainer of the most common types of mattresses, along with their pros and cons. Thank us later for a peaceful slumber.