Watch: Here’s How Much 4 Couples Spent On Their Homes In PA, CT, & NJ

In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of young people. Today, four couples show off their East Coast homes, filled with thrifted items, plants, and DIYs.
Four couples, four homes, three states, and four very different price ranges. In this special edition of Refinery29's video series Sweet Digs, in partnership with Eko, four couples give readers interactive tours of their homes ranging from $2,000 per month in rent to purchase prices between $240,00 and $820,000. Check our their living spaces ahead and see if you can guess how much each one cost to buy or rent.
Newlyweds Chelsea & Warren’s Philadelphia Apartment
Chelsea and Warren live in Philadelphia, PA, in a bi-level two-bedroom, two and a half bathroom apartment. Their home style is industrial and mid-century modern with thrifted accents and lots of plants. Chelsea is a copywriter and runs Mia’s Closet, a clothing non-profit in Houston; Warren is a professional MLS soccer player who also runs a lifestyle and clothing brand called Creavalle. The pair got married in December of 2019.
Full-Time Blogger Carly Heitlinger’s New Jersey Home
Carly started her blog eleven years ago as a freshman at Georgetown University. She now lives in Madison, New Jersey where she bought her first house with her boyfriend, Mike. Carly describes her home style as classic, comfortable, and blue.
Lifestyle Bloggers Alex & Mike’s Philadelphia Home
Alex and Mike live in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA, in a three-story four bedroom, two bathroom house. Their home style is modern and contemporary with a few glam touches throughout. They run a blog together featuring lifestyle, food, and skincare. By day, Alex works in real estate and Mike is a nurse. The couple has been together for seven years and Alex and Mike are pet parents to their dog Toby and cat Aspyn.
Artist Jessica Brigham’s Renovated Connecticut Bungalow
Jessica has lived in New Haven, CT in a three-bedroom, one-bathroom Craftsman bungalow with her firefighter husband Christopher, her dog Murphy, and two cats for just over six years. Jessica describes her home as a "Glamazon" complete with modern, eclectic, and glam pieces. She fills her space home with bright colors, patterns, and a variety of plants. Jessica is a photographer and runs a blog all about her home which she has DIY-renovated top-to-bottom.