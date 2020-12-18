In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, Veena Goel Crownholm shows us how she continued to make upgrades during quarantine for a lockdown-friendly retreat.
Some people can say, "Oh, I've been meaning to send those prints off to the framer" for half a decade; others can take the same amount of time renovating an entire house with clever custom builds and creative design choices until they've created a pandemic oasis.
Veena Goel Crownholm, a lifestyle host and mom of two, falls into the second camp, having tricked out her Los Angeles home with intricate woodwork, a bespoke spiral staircase, and outdoor space over the span of five years. (This is far from her first rodeo — she and her husband have renovated five houses together.) In the video below, Crownholm's eye for detail shines in the combination kitchen/laundry room, where we see a space-maximizing layout, nifty sliding cabinetry, and her "ultimate Covid purchase": a KitchenAid stand mixer purchased via eBay's Certified Refurbished program, which features products from premium brands that have been certified by manufacturers or authorized partners to work like‑new.
Ahead, watch Crownholm share her top interior-design tip, how she scored her other top quarantine-era buys from iRobot and Bose at a steep discount, and more inspirational improvements.
