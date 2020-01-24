Sweet Digs: 3 DIY Projects To Try For Under $150 Each

They say decor offers endless options and that a coat of paint or a patterned couch can turn a familiar space into something unrecognizably new. But when power tools get involved, the options truly become endless: it starts with installing the shelves you’ve been putting off, then you’re emboldened to hang everything on your walls. Then you learn to make a little stool, join a ceramics class so you have a vase to set on the stool. The rush of making your space your own using your own hands is unlike any other.