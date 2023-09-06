Let This Off-Campus College Apartment Inspire Your Living Space 

On a college budget, however, that’s easier said than done — which is why, for this episode of Sweet Digs, we asked one college student to tell us how she’s nailing her interior style vibes (without going bankrupt). Follow along as Carissa Nelson of Chapman University takes us inside the $1,200-a-month off-campus apartment that she shares with her three roommates. From the “very zen and minimal” living room where she decompresses after class, to her sustainably minded closet filled with secondhand fashion, Nelson gives us a voyeuristic peek into the up-close trappings of college living.