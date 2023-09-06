Let This Off-Campus College Apartment Inspire Your Living Space 

Dining halls. Communal bathrooms. Random roommates. Cramped spaces. These are a few things that immediately come to mind when we think about the *typical* college experience — and, let’s be honest, they don’t always feel glamorous. But elegance aside, whether you’re opting for shower shoes and classic dorm living, or winging it at a local off-campus property, what really matters is making your living space feels like home.
On a college budget, however, that’s easier said than done — which is why, for this episode of Sweet Digs, we asked one college student to tell us how she’s nailing her interior style vibes (without going bankrupt). Follow along as Carissa Nelson of Chapman University takes us inside the $1,200-a-month off-campus apartment that she shares with her three roommates. From the “very zen and minimal” living room where she decompresses after class, to her sustainably minded closet filled with secondhand fashion, Nelson gives us a voyeuristic peek into the up-close trappings of college living.
“I love to save money,” she says, pouring herself a glass of water from her go-to Brita pitcher while outlining the ways that eating and drinking at home have helped her budget more appropriately. Press play on the video above to check out Nelson’s space in full for a much-needed dose of (affordable) decor inspo ahead of the fall semester.
