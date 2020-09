Open shelving in the bright kitchen gives Anthony the opportunity to showcase her colorful array of cookware — an assortment of sleekly-designed pieces both functional and stylish. After scoring angular stacking plates from CB2 for a few dollars each, she invested in a pine-colored Dutch oven from Great Jones and the magically multi-purpose Always pan from Our Place ; “It’s a nonstick, nontoxic pan that you can literally use for everything. It has like a cool little wooden spatula that sits perfectly on the handle.” Vintage travel posters with an eye-catching typeface also add eclectic flair to the island seating area.