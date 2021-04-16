Danielle Guerrero knows her way around a power saw. As far as home influencers go, her clout comes not from pristine curation or an encyclopedic knowledge of deep-cut decor brands; instead, it comes from her handiwork. She's the queen of at-home DIY — and we're not talking plate storage Pinterest hacks. We're talking full-on carpentry. "I fell in love with this $5,000 coffee table, but there was no way I was going to pay that kind of money," she says of her living room's centerpiece. "So instead, I bought the materials, and built a similar one for $75."