In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, Cassie and Michelle Randolph show off their dreamy shared bedroom.
Cassie and Michelle Randolph loved sharing a room growing up. And now, they're sharing a room once again while they stay with their parents in Huntington Beach, CA. As far as shared rooms with siblings go, the Randolph sisters have a pretty dreamy set-up: They each have their own big beds with fluffy comforters (where their foster cats, Goose and Maverick, love to cuddle up); cozy, cushioned window seats; and spacious, well-stocked closets.
As an added bonus, their mom made sure that their Huntington Beach bedroom boasts the same all-white and ultra-bare aesthetic as the sisters' West Hollywood apartment has — with the addition of a few sentimental touches. Think: huge black-and-white photos of the sisters as young girls playing on the beach, a large ceramic cat that Michelle says her mother painted, and a ukulele that Cassie loves to play for their cats.
The sisters give us a guided tour of their closets, too, with Cassie showcasing her sewing machine (she rarely uses it, but has big plants to) and souvenirs from when she was on The Bachelor. Michelle's closet is full of basics like tons of jeans and even more white T-shirts — relatable.
Check it all out in the video above, and make sure to watch till the end, when Cassie reads from her childhood diaries.