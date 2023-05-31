ADVERTISEMENT

26 Home Decor Items That Blend The Best Of New York & L.A.

Hilary Shepherd
Published May 31, 2023, 8:00 AM
The great East Coast-to-West Coast migration is a move that’s as old as time (or at least the Gold Rush) — and Lily Montasser, a fashion/lifestyle digital creator and founder of Ambyr Social Club, makes a compelling case for making the jump from New York to Los Angeles.
“In one sense, I’m very into ‘slow living’ and hiking and surfing and vegetable gardens and all of that,” she tells Refinery29. “But I’m also growing my career — and L.A. is the place [where] I can surf at 7 a.m. and make a meeting at 9 a.m., and that is a dream for me.”
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
While Montasser’s new L.A. pad came readily equipped with bits of sunny, California whimsy (think tiered ceilings, tons of space, and big windows where streams of natural light shine through), her apartment also feels decidedly downtown Manhattan, with industrial-style touches like red brick walls and a loft-style layout. In other words, it’s the perfect blank slate (or canvas, given that Montasser is also an artist).
New Digs New Digs
Lily Montasser sitting at her dining table with her new The Home Depot dinnerware.
Lily's new end table, wall shelves and ceramics from The Home Depot.
Major Upgrade
The Home Depot dinnerware.
The Home Depot artificial bamboo silk tree.
And Montasser takes advantage of her newfound space with earthy, ethereal touches and practical, clever pieces. Before diving into it, she starts by “clearing energy” and “setting an intention” by way of lighting palo santo or sage. “When I move into a new space, I really want to have a fresh start and a space that I can be creative in,” she says.
shop 12 products
Home Decorators Collection
Bakerston Brushed Brass Floor Lamp With Gl...
$61.59
The Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection
Modern Wood Frame Upholstered Accent Chair
$399.00
The Home Depot
StyleWell
Natural Wood Floating Wall Shelves
$62.30
The Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection
Round Accent Table With Gold Base And Marb...
$132.60
The Home Depot
Ornative
Clara 20 Piece Silver 18/0 Stainless Steel...
$26.23
The Home Depot
Hampton Bay
Saddlebrook Cream Ceramic And Faux Wood Ta...
$59.97
The Home Depot
Lr Home
Coast Solid 19 In. X 13 In. Deep Blue Cott...
$21.82
The Home Depot
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan
Black Ribbed Ceramic Decorative Vase (set ...
$71.71
The Home Depot
Litton Lane
White Textured Metal Decorative Vase
$49.99
The Home Depot
Litton Lane
Clear Spanish Recycled Glass Decorative Vase
$41.51
The Home Depot
South Shore
Gimetri Bamboo Large Rectangle Wood Coffee...
$109.61
The Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection
Wheatley 95 In. Modern Upholstered Sofa
$1699.00
The Home Depot
Next up: ordering decor — online! — from The Home Depot (you can shop her choices directly here, or head over to TheHomeDepot.com to scope out more budget-friendly pieces available online and in-store). “As I learn more about interior decorating, I’m really into vertical styling. It’s a good way to add dimension to your space,” she says, calling out sturdy floating shelves and a chic, antique-style mirror that’ll save her a trip to the flea market as easy, affordable pieces to spruce up the walls — and blend in with her own paintings.
shop 12 products
Home Decorators Collection
Medium French Country Black Ornate Wood Fr...
$111.30
The Home Depot
Nearly Natural
64 In. Artificial Bamboo Silk Tree
$86.21
The Home Depot
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan
Gray Ceramic Decorative Vase With Handles ...
$57.76
The Home Depot
Nathan James
Mina 47 In. Oak And Black Composite Tv Stand
$177.68
The Home Depot
Gauri Kohli
19 In. Lugo Green Gold Decorative Platter
$75.98
The Home Depot
Litton Lane
Gray Ceramic Decorative Vase
$20.26
The Home Depot
Kenneth Cole New York
Chenille Ivory Cotton Throw Pillow Cover
$24.99
The Home Depot
The Home Depot
Mills Waffle Taupe Cotton Waffle Euro Sham
$39.99
The Home Depot
StyleWell
Caspian Cream 6 Ft. X 9 Ft. Moroccan Area Rug
$131.00
The Home Depot
Costa Farms
Cateracterum Indoor Palm (cat Palm)
$49.98
The Home Depot
Litton Lane
Multi Colored Easter Island Head Ceramic Vase
$34.41
The Home Depot
The Home Depot
21 In. L X 15 In. W X 16 In. D Medium Movi...
$1.98
The Home Depot
A top priority was the dining room. Finally equipped with ample room to host dreamy dinner parties and food-focused gatherings, she put extra care into curating the perfect dining table, with stainless steel silverware, elegant placemats, and a ceramic dinnerware set. Elsewhere, she added life (and zen) to her space by way of accent pillows, natural textures, and plants you wouldn’t believe are actually artificial.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Montasser curate her new L.A. digs with help from The Home Depot in the video, below. 
Fresh Start Fresh Start
Lily Montasser adjusting her new The Home Depot coffee table.
New Home. New Me.
The Home Depot accent chair.
The Home Depot ceramic lamp.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT