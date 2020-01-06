On Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women.
What if you could live in your dream apartment? In the city of your dreams? And with your best friend as your roommate? What if that apartment was decorated by a professional and the building had a doorman, a gym, two decks, and a 360 view of Manhattan?
Serena Kerrigan knows her rent is high. But her current living situation might just be worth it. With enough wall space for confidence-boosting mirrors and her own bathroom, this is the apartment of a young adult on the rise. Her building has all the amenities, she’s in an enviable neighborhood, and she lives with the best roommate one could ever ask for.
One space that isn't utilized in the apartment? The kitchen: “I’ve been really active about trying to microwave more, and not order in, but at least have something to microwave,” says Kerrigan. She adds, “I’m not embarrassed to say that I don’t cook, okay?” Besides her fridge is fully stocked with protein shakes and sparkling water, thank you very much.
