How To Make A Studio Apartment Feel Sunlit & Spacious

Papp explains that her studio is actually sectioned off into several different areas — which she achieves through clever use of multipurpose furniture and thoughtful arrangements. “This table is actually multifunctional — it can be used as a little mini desk, it can be used as an entry table, it can also be used to hold your food on top of your bed. I am very guilty of eating food in my bed, especially after a long day,” she says of the World Market table marking the entryway of her studio. Papp also has a designated music center where she keeps her Crosley turntable and favorite records. Her "entertainment center" is achieved by placing a sofa at the foot of her bed mirroring a sleek MCM-style console with a TV on top.