How I Share A Tiny NYC Studio With My S.O.

I really wanted us to get an outdoor table but I didn’t want to spend a lot of money, so we ended up buying a picnic table on Amazon and painting it. I'm all about DIY projects; it's what I do. I thought picking out a paint color would be easier, but we had 50 different colors in mind. Finally, I was like, this is what we're doing, and we ended up painting it a mint green called Miami Grass. When I suggested that he said, You're crazy, but we love it. It's really pretty. I wanted to have a lot of color and make it really fun. We're on the second floor and there are 12 floors in the building, so after we decorated the outdoor space, everyone looked down, saw what we we did, and asked, Who did that? It looks so amazing.