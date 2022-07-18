Sweet Digs Is Coming To Australia!

As someone famous at some point in history once said: The eyes are the window to the soul. Meaning, you can tell a lot about a person — their most profound thoughts and innermost feelings — by staring deep into their irises. But if you ask us, you can learn even more about someone — be it a BFF, co-worker, someone you admire or even a total stranger — by peering inside their home.
There's a lot you can learn from seeing how people live. Is their place decked out in the latest TikTok home decor trends? Are they milking a limited budget for all it's worth? How do people make a closet-sized rental with no proper kitchen actually work?
Advertisement
Enter: Sweet Digs. First launched in the United States in 2017, this Refinery29 video series gives us a realistic glimpse into the homes — and by extension the lives — of people across the country.
The franchise, which started off featuring R29 staffers in their New York and Los Angeles apartments, has evolved since its inception, and branched out across the globe. Subjects have included everyone from a Dallas-based PhD student who built her own combination bed frame and dog crate with an A+ IKEA hack to a woman whose $500,000 Los Angeles home became a sanctuary after a car accident left her paralysed.
And now, Sweet Digs is officially coming to Australia. Launching on July 26 (yes, next week!), Sweet Digs Australia will pull back the curtain on living spaces across the country. Yes, that means we'll show you where your fellow Aussies eat, sleep, work and binge Netflix.
Sweet Digs Australia is an authentic, all-access pass into the lives and spaces of complete strangers, and will provide a snapshot of modern Aussies and how we live. It’s a video journal of current trends, social issues and ever-increasing mortgages and rent at a time when both the meaning and purpose of our homes have changed dramatically. Plus, isn't it fun to be nosey?
How to watch Sweet Digs Australia
Advertisement
How to be featured on Sweet Digs Australia
Do you live in Australia and live in some sweet digs you want to share? We'll be accepting applications for Season 2 in the coming months, so watch this space!