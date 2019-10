What Is Justin Trudeau’s Net Worth?

Trudeau is accustomed to this sort of lifestyle. His family’s wealth dates back to the early 20th century. His grandfather, Charles-Émile Trudeau, owned gas stations, real estate, part of an amusement park, and part of the Montreal Royals baseball team. Justin’s father, Pierre Elliott, inherited some of his father’s money and later passed it down to Justin and his brothers, the filmmaker and journalist Alexandre (Sacha), and Michel. (Michel passed away in 1998 in an avalanche while skiing.) Trudeau has admitted that he “won the lottery” with his inheritance, which, in 2013, was estimated to be around $1.2 million in both investments and cash. Trudeau received regular dividends from the investments and others, as much as $20,000 annually . The estate also inherited a family home in Montreal as well as a summer home in the Laurentian mountains. Trudeau may also stand to inherit money from his mother, Margaret Trudeau: According to Celebrity Net Worth, Margaret is worth $10 million