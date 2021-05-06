How A 37-Year-Old Customer Service Rep Bought Her $445k Mississauga, ON Condo

Why I bought it: I grew up in this area, and my partner is from the Square One area as well, so we wanted to stay close to our aging parents. It’s a nice residential neighbourhood that’s walking distance to Port Credit, and near all major roads and highways. The space and budget fit our lifestyle and will still allow us to continue our lives the way we would like. Home ownership is also a great asset towards building personal wealth. And we love living by the lake — it kind of feels like you’re on vacation everyday.