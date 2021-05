How A 37-Year-Old Customer Service Rep Bought Her $445k Mississauga, ON Condo

A few weeks later, I ended up seeing our unit without my partner, and it instantly checked 9/10 boxes. Location! Exposure! Parking! The only downside was the kitchen, which was slightly outdated and small. I knew he wouldn't go for it. I relayed the info from my findings, and we agreed to let it pass. About a week or so later, our realtor sent us the link for the same place...but with a reduced price tag (from $474,000 to $445,000). Once we saw the new price, my partner brought up the idea of a reno . It was a furious couple weeks of emailing the condo corporation (to make sure our new vision would even be allowed), our mortgage brokers, our realtor, and everyone we knew who could provide some insight, tips, and cost estimates for our plan.