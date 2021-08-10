How A Consultant Bought Her $1.4M Etobicoke, ON Townhome

As for why we chose this specific house, it checked almost all of our boxes. We were looking at two areas in Toronto — North Toronto or Mimico. We'd been watching the market for a while, but only viewed six to eight homes before making an offer on our eventual home (we also made an offer on one other home, but it wasn’t serious, more to get used to the process). This home had three bathrooms (including a bathroom on the main floor) and was located less than a five-minute walk from his family. It had been fully renovated, so it was move-in-ready, which we preferred, and is near enough to transit for us to commute to our jobs downtown once they open back up post-pandemic. The kitchen was the thing we prioritized. We wanted it to be open concept because my partner cooks quite a bit and I like to bake.