Canadian Chefs Gave Us Their Easiest Pantry Recipe Ideas

With social-distancing in full effect, we have a new normal. Those who can are (hopefully) staying in or working from home and only leaving the house if we really have to. We’ve hit pause on happy hours and weekend brunches (at least IRL) and non-essential businesses, including restaurants, have closed or limited service in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We're also finding ourselves in the kitchen a whole lot more than before, whether we like it or not.
Cooking can be a daunting task if it’s not something you do on the regular. Some of us are learning to cook for the first time, while those of us who can throw it down in the kitchen could use a little food inspo. Regardless of experience level, we're all limiting how often we go to the grocery store and turning to our pantries to whip up unfussy meals made with simple ingredients. So we asked chefs across Canada for easy recipe ideas that rely heavily on ingredients you probably have around the house. From Erin Ireland's Vegan Korean Beef to Lauren Toyota's Nacho Mac-and-Cheese, there’s a pantry recipe for everyone.
Click through for some flavour-packed recipes — these are definitely not quarantine meals.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the Public Health Agency of Canada website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.