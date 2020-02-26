Home Cooks Share How They Make Their Favourite Meatless Meals

Robert, 28

Why do you like this meatless meal?

It's packed with flavour, incredibly easy to make, and once you have the ingredients, you can make a lot of it. Plus it sounds all fancy when you talk about it or tell your friends, but the title is legit the ingredients (like a Vodka Soda)

How do you make it?

First, you rise the tofu cube (I prefer extra firm), then slice into "steaks" or slabs. Then you put them onto a sheet greased with olive oil and stick them in a very hot oven (like 450 or 500 degrees). I tend to put two skewers through them, so they stand on the pan, but this isn't necessary. Then fill a pot with 2-3 cups of water and bring to a boil. While the water is heating up, get a small bowl and put a decent squeeze of Harissa paste, the juice from half a lemon, 3 tablespoons of olive oil, and 1 tablespoon of maple syrup. Whisk together, and add salt and pepper to taste. Remove the tofu from the oven and brush on the harissa mixture on every tofu surface. Place back in the oven. Rinse 3/4 cup quinoa in warm water and then put into boiling water to cook. Check on tofu and reapply harissa mixture when looking dry. Once the water cooks down significantly in the quinoa put in a pinch of garlic powder, 2 teaspoons of tandoori masala powder, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Cook until water is gone, stirring frequently. Once all the harissa mixture is on the tofu and the tofu looks browned on the edges, remove from the oven. Pour 1 cup of water into a new pot with a steamer attachment and steam kale. Serve with 2-3 slabs of tofu, 3 scoops quinoa, and steamed kale with a drizzle of tahini (I recommend getting the squeezable kind!)

Where did you find the recipe?

My roommate taught me harissa tofu based on a salmon recipe. The rest I made up because I wanted a flavourful, plant-based, low sodium dinner.

How often do you make this meal?

Two to three times a week for dinner!