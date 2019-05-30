How To Stock Your Pantry If You Don't Really Know How To Cook

Of all the things that don't fit so neatly into any one pantry category, Chef Patel points out curry paste, coconut milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, vegetable stock, and canned tomatoes as items you should have readily available. According to her, curry paste is better than curry powder because, "it has a longer shelf life, more flavour, and is made with fresher ingredients." She also mentions that she's coming out with her own version of the curry bouillon cube, which she thinks is a good option for those who aren't yet confident in the kitchen. "I’ve noticed that a lot of millennials gravitate toward bouillon cubes because all you have to do is drop that in hot water, and it serves as your salt and your spice." The Food Network star explains that she prefers maple syrup to honey because it's vegan-friendly and richer in flavour.