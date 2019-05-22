Cook Like A Gourmet Chef With These Highly-Rated Indoor Herb Garden Kits

5 of 8

Back To The Roots Basil/Cilantro/Mint Grow Kit Herb Garden



3.4 out of 5 stars on HomeDepot.com with 12 reviews



"Easy to Use, Looks Great"

"Our daughter is obsessed with watering plants and flowers and takes a lot of pride in creating things herself and was so excited to open this little kit. It comes with an adorable coloring book/cookbook, which I think will do nicely to get and keep her excited about what she's able to grow. The designs of the packaging are all so gorgeous, if ours grows for us, I will be getting more to give as gifts! If it doesn't grow for us, I am confident that Back to the Roots will handle it as it has a 100% guaranteed. There's also this adorable thing where if you share pictures of it growing with the company as well as the school you want one sent to, the company will send one to the school for free! We'll be taking them up on this!"