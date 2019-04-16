13 Women Who Hate To Cook Share Their Go-To Weeknight Meals

There are two types of people in this world: those for whom cooking is therapeutic, a creative outlet, and a way to show love, and those who simply despise the act. For people in the latter camp, it's anxiety-producing, takes too much planning, and just isn't fun. But as shocking as it may sound to die-hard foodies, people that fall into this group often come up with the best recipes. They know they gotta eat, so they create crafty ways to throw together delicious meals without too much prep, planning, or actual cooking.
To discover the hack-packed, low-lift recipes that keep the cooking-averse satisfied, we asked millennial women who hate to cook to share their go-to weeknight meals. Ahead, you'll find our favorite responses. These meals could inspire even those who enjoy cooking because, let's face it, we all have nights when we don't have the energy to spend too much time in the kitchen.