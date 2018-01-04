January is the month of resolutions. After the holidays are over, we're apparently supposed to get our shit together start the new year off with completely revitalized and reorganized lives. But, that is often easier said than done. We like the idea of cooking more and ordering-in or eating out less, but we're anti-cleanse and January meal prep guides tend to be complicated and expensive. So, we decided to tap our equally busy peers for their favorite cheap, time saving dinner tips. We reached out to millennial women across the country for the go-to easy weeknight meals they actually make.
Ahead we have 29 recipes from hardworking grad students, teachers, interior designers, IT specialists, and more. These are recipes that real women turn to time and again within their busy schedules — and they might just inspire you cook your way through to the end of the month. With options spanning from healthy quinoa bowls to creative slow cooker comfort foods, these fast and easy dishes will successfully curb your 2018 takeout temptations. Well, at least for the next 29 days...
Be sure to share your go-to recipes in comments, below!