Sheet pan meals make for fast and easy dinner magic — especially on exhaustive weeknights when all we want is to shove something in the oven and collapse on the couch. But aside from that go-to (predictable) roasted veggie and baked chicken combo, we often want an even quicker option. And that's where nachos come in. Hear me out: nachos are not weekend-exclusive appetizers. They can and should constitute extraordinary dinner material.
Because I love nachos — and because nachos shine best when baked in the oven à la sheet pan method — I decided to experiment with whipping up a few dinner-worthy recipes to help elevate a dull weeknight. I started with some restaurant favorites (Greek salad and fish tacos included). Scroll ahead to check out the three ensuing nacho mashups that don't require any exact measurements for fast and easy munching, any night of the week (Monday's and Tuesday's encouraged). Share a sheet with your roomies and friends over Netflix and some homemade margaritas — or, just enjoy the entire sheet by your damn self. This is a nacho judgement-free zone.