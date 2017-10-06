Summer cooking is all about fast and fresh, but now we're ready to slow things down to cooked and comfortable for fall. The coming months mark the beginning of comfort food season with crusty casseroles, cheesy-baked pastas, warmly stacked lasagnas, and much more. And, even though we are definitely ALL about a dish that tastes slow-cooked, the idea of finding all that time to spend in the kitchen makes us want to go out to eat. So, what's a big comfort food-lover with little culinary patience to do come autumn? Just sheet pan it.
No matter what your favorite slow-simmered, crusty-roasted, or cheesy-baked dish may be, a far less time-consuming cooking option is closer than you think. Thanks to Raquel Pelzel's Sheet Pan Suppers Meatless, all you need in order to take your go-to cozy recipes from sloth-speed to one-and-done is to throw those suckers on a sheet pan. Happen to be a mac n' cheese fanatic? No problem, Pelzel has your speedy sheet-mac covered. What about Garfield's go-to, lasagna? Yep, that can be slapped on a pan, too. Not even risotto, the slowest-cooked comfort food of all time, can escape the fast- and fool-proof sheet pan solution. Don't believe us? Scroll ahead to get the scoop on all of Pelzel's creative takes on our comfort food favorites.