5 Easy Weeknight Meals To Make With That Extra Hour Of Daylight

Over the weekend our clocks sprung ahead, we lost an hour of sleep, and Sunday scaries were...well, scarier than ever. But on the bright side, spring is finally in sight and we've been blessed with an extra hour of sunshine in the evenings. So, although we're still sleepy and sweater-clad for the time being, it's time to rally and use said daylight savings to our advantage. We're starting by dusting off our weekday menu and giving it the warm-weather refresh it deserves.
Since we've had enough of winter soups and slow cooker comfort food dishes, it was time to mix and match some light and simple savory favorites. I used that extra hour of light on Sunday to roast up a batch of vegetables, cook a pot of grains, and bake up some protein. Once these basics were covered (with a few pantry staples for dressing and seasoning), I successfully laid my groundwork for a week's worth of easy spring meal assembly. And you can too, because PSA: Monday evening also has an extra hour of sunshine to light your trip to the grocery store. Ahead, check out five dishes with overlapping ingredients for some recipe inspiration — from a packable farro, beet, and walnut salad to a seared sesame-ginger salmon with slaw.