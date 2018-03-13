Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
AntiRoutine
Wellness
How To Break Your Boring First-Date Routine
by
Sara Akhavan
Say goodbye to your monotonous routine with simple lifestyle changes that will garner lasting, positive effects.
Living
I Did Everything I Thought I "Hated" For A Month — Here's What Happened
by
Judy Kim
Living
Lucie Fink Shakes Up 5 Different Aspects Of Her Life In Only 5 Days
by
R29 Brand Experiences
Food & Drinks
The Best Spring Salads To Pack — According To Your Zodiac Sign
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Living
I Abandoned My Routines For An Entire Week — & This Is What Happened
Jen Anderson
Mar 13, 2018
Cooking Tips
5 Easy Weeknight Meals To Make With That Extra Hour Of Daylight
Elizabeth Buxton
Mar 12, 2018
Food & Drinks
Ditch Your Boring Snacks For These Delicious Alternatives
Jen Anderson
Mar 6, 2018
Living
What Hiring A Life Coach Taught Me About My Type A Personality
(Paid Content) Somewhere and somehow down the line, I developed an obsession with perfection. It's pretty apparent; from the tiniest of tasks to assignment
by
Brianna Arps
Food & Drinks
Hear Us Out: Cauliflower Isn't Actually The Best Veggie-Based Piz...
Between fierce debates over Chicago or NYC-style pies and unshakable opinions on toppings like pineapple, pizza is polarizing. Adding something like altern
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Is It Possible To "Boost" Your Immune System
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
6 New Actions You Can Take For A More Exciting Life
(Paid Content) From time to time, we all fall victim to what life coach Christine Hassler dubs the "rinse and repeat lifestyle" — essentially getting stu
by
Jen Anderson
Fitness
These Are The Best Barre Classes In NYC
by
Cory Stieg
Home Decor
10 Quick Tips For Giving Your Apartment A Winter Refresh
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Travel
Want To Just Pack Up & Go On Vacation? Here’s How
by
Anna Davies
Mind
8 Hacks That Make Meditation Actually Doable
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted