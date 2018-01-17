Winter is nowhere near over — meaning that an official spring cleaning is far out of sight. And even though it's freezing outside, we've already starting to grow weary of all those "cozy" cold-weather reminders inside our abodes. Like that pumpkin spice-colored velvet pillow we loved so much back in November. Or the barely-there, cinnamon stick candle that's been sitting on our coffee table since early December. If you are also suddenly feeling dulled down by your once festive living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens, then it might be time for a winter refresh.