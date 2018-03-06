It's a scenario we all know far too well: It's 3 p.m. — way too early for dinner — and your stomach is rumbling. You check your snack stash only to find the same potato chips, gummy candy, or granola bar. It's easy to get stuck in a repetitive snacking cycle, but it doesn't have to be that way — snacking can (and should) be fun, balanced, and tasty.
In partnership with The Laughing Cow, we're challenging you to break the monotony. Enter: #AntiRoutine. Ditch the dull, including those same ol’ snacks, and switch things up with the delicious alternatives ahead.
Refinery29 is teaming up with The Laughing Cow for an #AntiRoutine mission that's all about shifting your perspective to unlock new possibilities. Say goodbye to your monotonous routine and instead, make the choice to switch it up with simple lifestyle changes that will garner lasting, positive effects.