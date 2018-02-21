Overall Assembly: Difficult

Assembly was more difficult than I'd like for a weeknight meal: I preheated the oven to 375°F, and instead of throwing all ingredients into a food processor, I had to take several separate steps. First, I had to rice the cauliflower in my food processor (breaking down a head of that stuff is painful). Once I had the rice, I then had to cook it in boiling water (in order to soften it), strain it, let it cool, and ring out the excess moisture with several paper towels. After that, I had to prepare the flax egg mixture and let that sit for five minutes before I could proceed to combining the actual dough. Once combined in a bowl, I spread the dough onto an oiled and cornmeal-sprinkled sheet pan to bake in the oven for a whopping total of 45 minutes (plus an additional 10-12 for crispiness and toppings).