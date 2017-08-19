Trader Joe's Latest New Grocery Item Is Going To Sell Out Fast

Update: Trader Joe's have added Gluten Free Cheese Pizza with a Cauliflower Crust to their shelves. The crust is made from cauliflower, mozzarella cheese, potato flour, chickpea flour, and brown rice flour and is topped with a tomato-based sauce and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
It is just as likely to fly off their shelves as cauliflower pizza did, so don't sleep on the gluten free option!
This story was originally published on May 15, 2017.
Growing up, cauliflower was a dreaded dinner vegetable. It was usually steamed, sometimes along with a heaping spoonful of steamed broccoli, and it was one of those veggies we just didn’t want to eat. But there’s been something of a cauliflower renaissance lately, and it's is being used in everything from pizza to sandwiches to steak substitutes. Even Trader Joe's is on board. In fact, the grocery chain is offering a brand new cauliflower item that makes the trend even easier to follow at home. Meet Frozen Cauliflower Pizza Crust.
Two of the most popular recent cauliflower recipes are rice and pizza. (Post adulthood, we’ve also learned that it’s absolutely delicious roasted to caramelized perfection at 400°F with olive oil, salt, pepper, and a drizzle of rice wine vinegar.) A quick blitz in the food processor turns the veggie into a grain-like consistency. Add a few other ingredients and you can even make a quick gluten-free crust. We knew the trend was taking off because Trader Joe’s even started selling cauliflower rice — and if you don’t get there early enough on weekends, both the frozen and refrigerated varieties will be gone before you know it. Now, TJ's is taking adding pizza crust to the mix. The supermarket already has a frozen pizza crust cult following, so it shouldn’t come as a shock that the company is following the trend of an item that is already a major success.
We originally discovered the product on thetraderstable Instagram account. The post reads, "Cauliflower Pizza Crust is here at Trader Joe’s, grab a box or two before they sell out!” We’re in total agreement that these boxes are going to sell out fast. So if you’re in the mood for cauliflower pizza and you don’t feel like going through the trouble of making the crust yourself, you might want to hit up your local TJ’s and fast. Though, Trader Joe’s hasn’t officially posted about the freezer item on its new products site yet, so it’s possible that it will take some time for the newbie to roll out across freezer sections nationwide.
