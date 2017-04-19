Pizza is one of those meal options that always seems to be an ordering situation. Need something fast, easy, cheap, and delicious? All you have to do is just pick up the phone and pick up a pie. (Or, you know, order it from the couch in your pajamas and wait for it to be delivered.) And this is exactly why when faced with the idea of making your own at home, many 'za-lovers might immediately dash for the hills (or to their nearest slice shop). But before you start sprinting, we're here to drop a cheesy revelation on that sentiment: Homemade pizza is actually pretty damn easy to make — even on a weeknight. If you're wondering how this could be possible (what about all that kneading of the dough, rise time, and sauce stewing?!), well it's as simple as a trip to the grocery store.