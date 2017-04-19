Pizza is one of those meal options that always seems to be an ordering situation. Need something fast, easy, cheap, and delicious? All you have to do is just pick up the phone and pick up a pie. (Or, you know, order it from the couch in your pajamas and wait for it to be delivered.) And this is exactly why when faced with the idea of making your own at home, many 'za-lovers might immediately dash for the hills (or to their nearest slice shop). But before you start sprinting, we're here to drop a cheesy revelation on that sentiment: Homemade pizza is actually pretty damn easy to make — even on a weeknight. If you're wondering how this could be possible (what about all that kneading of the dough, rise time, and sauce stewing?!), well it's as simple as a trip to the grocery store.
Let already prepped ingredients do the dirty work for you with pre-made dough options, pre-packaged sauces, toppings, a variety of cheeses. Throw these things together, pop them on a sheet pan in your oven, and find yourself in homemade pizza heaven. Seriously, imagine the pizza of your wildest dreams (a cookie butter and marshmallow dessert pie?) and make it a reality. Looking for something savory? How about creating a chicken kale Caesar pizza? The creative combinations know no bounds once you've perfected your dough, sauce, cheese, and topping ratio game.
But in case you've still got your foot out the door towards delivery, we've done that extra bit of recipe work for you (so now it really is easy as pie). Ahead, check out ten delectably different and easy homemade pizzas that will take you under an hour to throw together from start to finish.