The Best Spring Salads To Pack — According To Your Zodiac Sign

The next few months are all about a refresh and rejuvenate mindset. We need to reenergize after a long winter of binge-watching on the couch. Aside from spring cleaning our apartments, we have an even bigger spring refresh planned for our food — and it all has to do with a packed salad reading from the stars.
If you’ve ever struggled with salad boredom, or have recently found yourself in a meal-making rut, try turning to the cosmos for help. Ahead find 12 salad recipes that are curated based on your individual sign. Whether you’re a power salad Aries or a shaved Brussel's sprout-style Scorpio, scroll on to stick a fork in these recommendations and renew your springtime dining mindset. Now we just need to figure out what to pack them in...