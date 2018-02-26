For the next 72 hours, I tasked myself with finding opportunities to be more spontaneous. I updated my online dating profile, adding pictures and quirky details about myself in hopes of sparking new interests. It paid off, too, and I soon matched with a Harlem-based attorney. He seemed sophisticated, more so than anyone else I had previously considered, and he was physically out of my comfort zone, since I reside many train stops away in Brooklyn. Making the first move was my second bold step. Swapping numbers and feeling safe agreeing to go on a date planned completely by him followed suit. The only details I knew were when and where we'd meet — a far cry from my usual first dates, which I tend to schedule at familiar spots near my apartment or job, so I have an escape route should anything go wrong.