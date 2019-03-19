Skip navigation!
13 Women Who Hate To Cook Share Their Go-To Meals
by
Olivia Harrison
Recipes
The Internet Is Buzzing About The Squash Casserole From
Queer Eye
— Here's...
Olivia Harrison
Mar 19, 2019
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's 3 Favorite Dinner Party Recipes
Olivia Harrison
Mar 6, 2019
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Is About To Give Us Brand New Recipes — For Free
Olivia Harrison
Feb 27, 2019
Food & Drinks
How A Pro Chef Cooks Octopus In A Tiny, Ill-Equipped Kitchen
On Good Chef, Bad Kitchen, professionals take on the ultimate challenge: Cooking in a bare, under-utilized kitchen. In this episode, chef Adriana Urbina,
by
Jessica Chou
Recipes
10 Super Bowl Finger Foods That Are Easy To Make & Even Easier To...
Most Super Bowl parties are spent socializing, sipping drinks, and of course, watching a little football. With so much to do within the span of a few
by
Olivia Harrison
Healthy Recipes
Healthier Takes On 5 Super Bowl Classics
The best part about the Super Bowl is that it presents an opportunity to snack on classic American appetizers like potato skins, spinach dip, and
by
Olivia Harrison
Food Trends
These Are The Most Googled Super Bowl Foods In All 50 States
The Super Bowl is happening in just one week, and some Americans have already begun to plan which dishes they'll be serving friends at their own homes or
by
Olivia Harrison
Trader Joe's Food
Trader Joe's Shoppers On Their Favorite Grocery Buys Of 2018
Loyal Trader Joe's shoppers know that the chain is constantly rolling out new products. That was definitely true this year. How many did TJ's introduce in
by
Olivia Harrison
Food Trends
The Most Googled Recipes Of 2018 Are (Mostly) Dinner Classics
Google isn't just a search engine, it's our best — and fastest — sous chef. "Google, how do I make a quick meatloaf?" we've asked it, while our
by
Meagan Fredette
Food & Drinks
I Made Fried Chicken In A Terrible NYC Kitchen — Here's What...
On Good Chef, Bad Kitchen, professionals take on the ultimate challenge: Cooking in a bare, millennial kitchen. In this episode, chef Leah Cohen of New
by
Jessica Chou
Thanksgiving
These Are The Potato Recipes Everyone Will Be Making For Thanksgi...
Ah, the potato. You may regard it as a lowly starch, but really, no comfort food feast would be complete without at least one dish made with the humble
by
Olivia Harrison
Recipes
How My Twin Sister & I Make Our Favorite Dish For Less Than $10
Refinery29's My Kitchen Sink is an exploration of our most meaningful recipes — the go-to dishes that we turn to time and again. Not only do we enjoy
by
Christina Dun
Chrissy Teigen
9 Cooking Hacks We Learned From Chrissy Teigen's Latest Cook...
"I can't believe I made people make their own tortilla chips or use fresh ingredients when you can use dried and it'd be just as good," Chrissy Teigen
by
Olivia Harrison
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Just Made Avocado Toast Cool Again
With the release of Chrissy Teigen's cookbook sequel, Cravings: Hungry for More, comes an entirely new slate of reimagined recipes that we can hardly wait
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Chrissy Teigen
The Surprising Way Chrissy Teigen's New Cookbook Differs Fro...
Over two years after the launch of her first cookbook, Chrissy Teigen is ready to wow us, and our taste buds, all over again. Cravings is back and, this
by
Olivia Harrison
Dedicated Feature
5 Bean Recipes To Add To Your Meal-Prep Rotation ASAP
We're huge proponents of dedicating one night a week to meal prep (to avoid all those $14 lunch salads or last-minute food deliveries at the end of a long
by
Brianna Arps
Salad Recipes
Ina Garten Just Shared A Recipe From Her Upcoming Cookbook
Ina Garten just teased her new cookbook Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro by sharing a recipe from it for the very first time. And, if you were
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
My Crowd-Pleasing Party Dips Have A Surprising Secret
Refinery29's My Kitchen Sink is an exploration of our most meaningful recipes — the go-to dishes that we turn to time and again. Not only do we enjoy
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Dinner Recipes
The Hatch Green Chile Stew That Helps Me Stay Connected To My Family
Refinery29's My Kitchen Sink is an exploration of our most meaningful recipes — the go-to dishes that we turn to time and again. Not only do we enjoy
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Dinner Recipes
How To Make My Mom's Jambalaya — Seasoned With Southern Charm
Refinery29's My Kitchen Sink is an exploration of our most meaningful recipes — the go-to dishes that we turn to time and again. Not only do we enjoy
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food News
Joanna Gaines On Why Perfection Isn't Important In The Kitchen
Joanna Gaines is a female force to be reckoned with. The mother of four stars in HGTV's hit show Fixer Upper, leads design at the home goods company she
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
How $20 Empanadas Bring Me Closer To My Family
Refinery29's My Kitchen Sink is an exploration of our most meaningful recipes — the go-to dishes that we turn to time and again. Not only do we enjoy
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Recipes
Why Spread-Style Dining Could Be The Next Big Food Trend
Shelly Westerhausen is firm believer that easy, affordable recipes can taste just as good as the pricier, more time-consuming ones. Her secret? Fresh
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Recipes
The Gimbap My Grandma Made At 5 AM Every Sunday
Refinery29's My Kitchen Sink is an exploration of our most meaningful recipes — the go-to dishes that we turn to time and again. Not only do we enjoy
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
Bring It
This Summer With These 3 Easy Potluck Ideas
Although we love potluck dinner parties, we dread figuring out what to bring and how to bring it. Making quality dishes large-scale and transportable is
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Recipes
This Cookbook Is For The Anti-Foodie, Foodies
Danielle and Laura Kosann consider themselves anti-foodies. The sisters run the stylish food site The New Potato and recently authored an equally stylish
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
I Threw A Dinner Party In A Box — & Now I Feel Like Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart does it all. A pioneer in the lifestyle space, she has a magazine and plenty of cookbooks to her name; she even has a hit cooking show with
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Healthy Recipes
3 Unexpected Salads That Feel Fresher Than Spring
Despite the fact that we often fall into the trap of making the same recipes over and over again, salad is one of the most versatile meals out there. You
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
Giada De Laurentiis' New Cookbook Will Give You A Serious Ca...
As if we needed another reason to put sun-kissed Italy on our warm-weather bucket list, Giada De Laurentiis' newest cookbook filled with Italian food
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Beauty
7 Products I Always Use In My Self-Care Beauty Routine
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
