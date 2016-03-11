Okay, you brought home some shrimp from the store, now what? Two words: SHRIMP SCAMPI. Time to tackle the restaurant favorite we always order, yet never attempt to make at home. There's no reason to drop a lot of cash on this dish when it's a cinch to whip up in your own kitchen. Cooking shrimp literally takes just a few minutes. The best part? They'll tell you when they're done by turning pink! You can serve them with pasta, rice, or even over a salad. Pro tip: Wild shrimp have much better flavor than farmed and are a more sustainable choice.



Sautéed Shrimp Scampi

Serves 2



Ingredients

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

1/2 lb peeled wild shrimp (around 8 to 10), tails on or off

Kosher salt

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

1/3 cup dry white wine



Instructions

1. Heat a medium skillet over medium-high heat, and add the olive oil and butter.



2. When the butter melts, add the shrimp and season with a good pinch of salt. Cook for 30 seconds.



3. Add the garlic and flip the shrimp over to cook on the other side.



4. Cook for 1 minute, then add the wine and simmer until the shrimp are completely cooked through and pink.



5. Transfer shrimp to a bowl and continue to cook the liquid until only a couple tablespoons remain. Pour over the shrimp and serve.