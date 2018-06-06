Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Elettra Wiedemann
TV Shows
Why Miranda Is The Best
Sex & The City
Character — Not Carrie
Elettra Wiedemann
Jun 6, 2018
Shopping
Why Is It So Hard To Buy Lingerie Without Feeling Gross?
Elettra Wiedemann
Feb 3, 2017
Food & Drinks
I Quit Drinking Coffee For A Month — Here's What Happened
Elettra Wiedemann
Jan 1, 2017
Food & Drinks
I Ate 20 Meals In Complete Silence & Realized Chitchat Is The Worst
As some of you may know, I recently returned from a silent retreat. Seven days of no talking, no reading, no technology, no eye contact, and a minimum of
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
29 Restaurants Around The World That You Must Try Before You Die
I have a confession: My main food gal Zoe Bain and I are quite competitive. So when we saw the R29 Fashion Team’s truly impressive 29 Big (Fashion)
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
Will Farm-To-Table Fast Food Be The Next Big Thing?
The problems of the fast food industry were known before Morgan Spurlock’s 2004 documentary, Super Size Me. But by turning the camera on himself as he
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Mind
I Didn't Speak For 7 Days & Here's What Happened
Sometime in June, I was in a horrible mood and signed up for a seven-day silent meditation retreat. I had been having a lot of stormy days, and I was sick
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
Food FOMO Alert! Here's What Lazy Girls Snack On Around The World
In today’s world, it can seem like there are more things dividing us than uniting us. What, then, seems to be a universal truth? Getting hangry, for
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
10 Super Simple Recipes For Our #TakeOutTakeout Challenge
A few months back, Zoe Bain went boldly where neither of us had gone before: She completely barred herself from anything takeout (yes, even coffee) for
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
A How-To Guide For Seasonal Food
Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann,
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
The Next President Could Change Food Forever — Here's How
This story was originally published on October 7, 2015. Here’s what I love about food: It connects every person on this planet, and every person who
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
What's The Difference Between Prosciutto, Bresaola & Pancetta?
Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann,
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
What Is A Kumquat?
Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann,
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
What's The Best Way To Cook Bacon?
Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann,
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
How To Choose The Best Pasta Shape For Different Sauces
Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann,
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
How To Peel Garlic Without All The Fuss
Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann,
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
Does Wine Go Bad?
Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann,
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
Here's How To Macerate Strawberries
Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann,
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
How To Make Tortellini In Broth
R29's executive food editor, Elettra Wiedemann traveled to Italy for a behind-the-scenes look at some of her favorite ingredients. Along the way she
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
How To Make Sautéed Bacalao With Capers & Cherry Tomatoes
R29's executive food editor, Elettra Wiedemann traveled to Italy for a behind-the-scenes look at some of her favorite ingredients. Along the way she
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
How To Make Topini Di Nonna Tà
R29's executive food editor, Elettra Wiedemann traveled to Italy for a behind-the-scenes look at some of her favorite ingredients. Along the way she
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
How To Make Parmesan Salad Bowls
R29's executive food editor, Elettra Wiedemann, traveled to Italy for a behind-the-scenes look at some of her favorite ingredients. Along the way, she
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
How To Make Bucatini Al Pomodoro
R29's executive food editor, Elettra Wiedemann traveled to Italy for a behind-the-scenes look at some of her favorite ingredients. Along the way she
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
What Are The Core Ingredients Needed For An Easy Meal?
Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann,
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
What's That Kneading Thing You Do With Meat To Make It Tender?
Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann,
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
I Lived Every Foodie's Dream — & This Is What Happened
You know that sinking feeling you get when you make a huge effort to do something, only to realize that it was all for naught? That’s how I feel
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
How Do You "Throw Together A Meal?"
Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann,
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Mind
8 Hacks That Make Meditation Actually Doable
Is it just me, or is adulting totally overwhelming? Behind my smile, I am usually feeling frantic, harried, and overwhelmed most of the time. Things
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
What's The Difference Between Yeast, Baking Soda & Baking Powder?
Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann,
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
How Do You Actually Know When Fish Or Chicken Is Done Cooking?
Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder Elettra Wiedemann
by
Elettra Wiedemann
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted