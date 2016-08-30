Welcome to Advice for Impatient Foodies, R29's new cooking column. Each week, our executive food editor and Impatient Foodie founder, Elettra Wiedemann, will tackle any and all questions you might have about food. Seriously, no query is too big or too small. Don't be embarrassed! We've all had moments in the kitchen when we had no idea WTF was going on and wished we could ask someone other than Google for some pointers. So, whether you need help frying an egg, knowing when your chicken is done, or deciding what to make for dinner, we've got your back.
I've always wanted to try a kumquat, but I have no idea how to eat one! If I buy one, what should I do next?
I have to admit that I hate fruit, so I am probably the least qualified person to answer this question. I didn't even know what a kumquat looked like! Turns out kumquats not only are super cute, they're also the lowest-maintenance fruit ever. Unlike oranges or tangerines, you can just pop them in your mouth whole with the skin (after washing, of course)! Don't believe me? Watch the Kardashians do it.
Kumquats also have many versatile culinary applications: They can be used in everything from salads to making an easy dessert. If you're not eating them immediately, it is best to store them in a sealed container in your fridge. That'll help them stay fresh for up to two weeks!
Kumquats also have many versatile culinary applications: They can be used in everything from salads to making an easy dessert. If you're not eating them immediately, it is best to store them in a sealed container in your fridge. That'll help them stay fresh for up to two weeks!
Advertisement