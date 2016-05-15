



The Kardashians may be in the know when it comes to the latest beauty and fashion trends. But apparently, they don't know a lot about fruit.



In a preview for Sunday night's all-new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a makeup-free Kylie Jenner tells her momager that she "just learned that you can eat the skin off of a kumquat."



For those who don't know, kumquats (which really are spelled with a K) are a small, sweet-yet-tangy citrus fruit. And Kylie is right — you don't have to peel a kumquat to eat it.



Naturally, this revelation immediately sparks a kumquat taste testing in the house, since Kris Jenner hasn't had a kumquat before.



The Kris Jenner verdict: "That is so disgusting!"



Kris isn't the only one to try out a kumquat. Big sister Kourtney also gives them a whirl.