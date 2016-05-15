The Kardashians may be in the know when it comes to the latest beauty and fashion trends. But apparently, they don't know a lot about fruit.
In a preview for Sunday night's all-new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a makeup-free Kylie Jenner tells her momager that she "just learned that you can eat the skin off of a kumquat."
For those who don't know, kumquats (which really are spelled with a K) are a small, sweet-yet-tangy citrus fruit. And Kylie is right — you don't have to peel a kumquat to eat it.
Naturally, this revelation immediately sparks a kumquat taste testing in the house, since Kris Jenner hasn't had a kumquat before.
The Kris Jenner verdict: "That is so disgusting!"
Kris isn't the only one to try out a kumquat. Big sister Kourtney also gives them a whirl.
Not going to lie, watching Kourtney's facial contortions as she experiences a kumquat for the first time might be the most real this show has ever been.
Naturally, Kylie captured the entire kumquat experience on Snapchat while the camera crew captured her capturing it. How meta.
Now we just need to prepare ourselves for a line of Kardashian Kumquats to come out later this year.
