I have to point out that it is the newer brands led by women that are really hitting the mark when it comes to balancing allure with empowerment. I am a 33-year-old woman who has a Master’s Degree, is a homeowner, holds down two jobs, and just finished writing a book. I am also a sexual and sensual being who wants to be desired, respected, and celebrated. All I am asking for is lingerie that encompasses all of that. Lucky for me (and all of us), there are a few people out there who get it.