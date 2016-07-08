How To Make Bucatini Al Pomodoro

R29's executive food editor, Elettra Wiedemann traveled to Italy for a behind-the-scenes look at some of her favorite ingredients. Along the way she picked up some new cooking skills to apply back at home. Read about her adventure and get more authentic Italian recipes here.
Ingredients
1 can crushed tomatoes
2 garlic cloves
1 handful basil
Olive oil
Salt
Parmigiano Reggiano
Basil leaves
Instructions
1. Smash, chop, and sauté the garlic in a little olive oil for about a minute over medium-high heat.
Add a few basil leaves, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and sauté for another 30 seconds.
2. Add the tomatoes and allow to simmer for up to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to boil, adding about a teaspoon of salt once it’s boiling.
3. Drop the bucatini into the water vertically (not horizontally!), and cook until just underdone. Use tongs to transfer the pasta to the sauce, and mix it all together while you cook it a little bit longer. Add a few tablespoons of pasta water if the sauce needs liquid.
4. Serve with grated Parmigiano Reggiano and some torn-up basil leaves.
