A How-To Guide For Seasonal Food

I am guilty of buying the wrong foods in the wrong seasons (Who knew tomatoes in winter were a no-no?) — is there an easy guide for what foods to purchase in certain seasons?



Convenience culture in our country has completely divorced most of us from the seasonality of food. Feeling upside-down about what to buy and when is not your fault — almost everyone is totally confused. Shopping at your local farmers' market is the easiest way to understand what's in season. However, I have recently noticed that some of my local farm stands are carrying foods that are not local and not seasonal. For example, avocados definitely do not grow in New York! I have voiced my displeasure when I see purveyors selling products that are not local and seasonal — that's the whole point of going to a farmers' market! Okay, I am going to take a breath and stop myself from ranting further on that.