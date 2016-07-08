How To Make Parmesan Salad Bowls

R29's executive food editor, Elettra Wiedemann, traveled to Italy for a behind-the-scenes look at some of her favorite ingredients. Along the way, she picked up some new cooking skills to apply back at home. Read about her adventure and get more authentic Italian recipes here.
Ingredients
Bowls
2 cups grated, aged Parmigiano Reggiano
Parchment paper
Salad
Arugula
Cherry tomatoes
Pecorino Toscano cheese
Crushed walnuts
Olive oil
Instructions
1. For the bowls: Place a piece of parchment paper over a baking sheet. Heat the oven to
400°F. For each bowl, take a handful of grated Parmigiano and sprinkle on the parchment, making a flat round, about six inches in diameter.
2. Place the pan in the oven until the cheese has melted. As they begin to cool (but before they’ve cooled completely), drape each round over an upturned bowl to mold into bowl shape. Allow to cool completely.
3. For the salad: Make a salad with arugula, cherry tomatoes, and crushed walnuts. Place some salad in each of the Parmigiano Reggiano bowls and top with olive oil and a small slice of Pecorino Toscano.
