What's that kneading thing you do with meat to make it tender?

When it comes to cooking, I am all about not doing the things I don't have to do. For me,is one of them. I guess the idea behind massaging your meat is that it will help to make the meat more tender, but guess what? You can do that effortlessly — and with better results — by making a marinade and letting the meat sit in it for a few hours or overnight in your refrigerator.The acids in the marinade will help to break down the proteins in the meat, thereby making it more tender. Plus — added bonus — the marinade will help to make the meat extra yummy and flavorful! Here are some great, easy ideas for chicken marinades . And if, like me, you have a drawer full of unused condiment packages from take-out that you feel guilty just throwing away, you can use those for marinades, too