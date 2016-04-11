Picture this: you get home from work, and your dinner is prepped and ready to go. All you have to do is spend about 20 minutes letting it cook, and voilà, you've got a delicious, homemade meal on the table. That might sound completely impossible, but we promise it's not when you've got these super simple chicken marinades in your corner.
We know what you're thinking. Cooking chicken is a daunting task. It's hard to tell when it's actually done without cutting into it a million times. Or, maybe you worry about overcooking and drying it out. The answer to your protein woes is all in the marinade.
In the recipes featured ahead, chicken breasts are thrown into a big re-sealable bag, with a flavorful mix of ingredients, and you're left with a super moist, no-fail dinner every single time. The one caveat is that the chicken has to marinate for at least eight hours. We suggest setting it up the night before (and by setting up we mean putting everything into the bag and sticking it in the fridge). When you get home from work the next night, you'll already be almost ready to eat. Chicken just got way less scary.
