While we all aim to cook at home more, a busy work week can thwart the path to our highest of domestic goals. It’s hard not to give in to the convenience of delivery. After all, we’re only a few clicks away from hot meals delivered right to our doorsteps.
Our Seamless obsession is also the reason why our fridges and kitchen tables become stocked with inordinate amounts of takeout condiments — packets and plastic containers filled with all the different sauces of the world. Here’s a helpful guide for how to deal with your condiment cornucopia in good conscience — and make a couple of awesome, home-cooked meals while you’re at it.
