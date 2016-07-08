How To Make Sautéed Bacalao With Capers & Cherry Tomatoes

R29's executive food editor, Elettra Wiedemann traveled to Italy for a behind-the-scenes look at some of her favorite ingredients. Along the way she picked up some new cooking skills to apply back at home. Read about her adventure and get more authentic Italian recipes here.
Ingredients
1 handful cherry tomatoes, halved
1 handful Mediterranean olives, halved
1 smaller handful of caper berries, halved
Olive oil
Filets of bacalao (one serving is about the size an iPhone)
Instructions
1. Pour about 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a medium sauté pan. Sauté the tomatoes over medium heat until they glisten and soften. Add the olives, sauté for a minute, then add the capers and remove to a serving dish.
2. Pour about 1 tablespoon of olive oil in the pan over medium heat. Salt both sides (skin and flesh) of the fish, then place, skin-side down, in the pan and sauté for 8 to 10 minutes; the skin should be golden, not brown. Flip it over and sauté the flesh side for 3 to 5 minutes; the flesh should be golden turning to a light brown. (If you’re unsure, flip it over, and use a knife to pry open the flesh; the undercooked parts will look pasty, not glistening.)
3. Serve over the tomatoes, olives, and caper berries, and garnish with a little fresh oregano, rosemary, or mint.
Ingredients
1 handful cherry tomatoes, halved
1 handful Mediterranean olives, halved
1 smaller handful of caper berries, halved
Olive oil
Filets of bacalao (one serving is about the size an iPhone)
Instructions
1. Pour about 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a medium sauté pan. Sauté the tomatoes over medium heat until they glisten and soften. Add the olives, sauté for a minute, then add the capers and remove to a serving dish.
2. Pour about 1 tablespoon of olive oil in the pan over medium heat. Salt both sides (skin and flesh) of the fish, then place, skin-side down, in the pan and sauté for 8 to 10 minutes; the skin should be golden, not brown. Flip it over and sauté the flesh side for 3 to 5 minutes; the flesh should be golden turning to a light brown. (If you’re unsure, flip it over, and use a knife to pry open the flesh; the undercooked parts will look pasty, not glistening.)
3. Serve over the tomatoes, olives, and caper berries, and garnish with a little fresh oregano, rosemary, or mint.
Advertisement