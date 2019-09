One thing I notice from the list of ingredients in your question is that some are part of a meal and some are part of a snack. For example, asparagus can be cooked or peeled into ribbons to make a raw salad (maybe with a poached egg on top ? Yum!), whereas trail mix and peanut butter are things I would associate more with snacking. As you shop, ask yourself, "Is this item part of a meal or is this a snack?" I think that will help you to be more aware of the puzzle pieces you are putting in your shopping basket. So if you love asparagus, be sure to buy a compliment to it like salmon, or some kind of grain, or both and — ta-da!! — you have the building blocks of a great meal!Additionally, for those of us who are super busy or are new to the kitchen, I think a great way to get in the habit and build your confidence of "throwing together a meal" is to make use of your grocery store’s prepared food section. For example, a simple grocery list of eggs, feta cheese (or whatever cheese you love), a pre-made rotisserie chicken, some prepared lentil salad, a loaf of bread, salad, and raw spinach can create a lot of meal options for the week:- A spinach and cheese omelette with salad on the side- A big salad with hard boiled eggs and shredded roast chicken- A lovely chicken sandwich- Lentils and soft-boiled eggs