Will Farm-To-Table Fast Food Be The Next Big Thing?

It was really surprising to see how difficult it was to find independent chicken farmers. The dominance of companies like Purdue and Tyson is truly astounding. There is virtually no choice in the food system. As I mentioned, less than 1% of chicken farms in the U.S. are independent from companies like that. Holy Chicken aims to change the status quo and prove that another business model is possible and viable.Most of the time, it is more than marketing it is greenwashing and spin. For example, “cage free” doesn’t mean anything because it doesn’t apply to boiler chickens. Same with labels that say “raised without hormones” ­— under U.S. law, farmers aren’t allowed to use hormones on their chickens , so they’re advertising something that they aren’t allowed to do in the first place. Holy Chicken is meant to help educate the public on all of these issues, to pull back the veil on all these terms, and to talk about and show that there are alternatives.I am not going to try and tell fast food companies how to run their businesses. The most important thing for me with Holy Chicken is to build a company that is transparent and authentic, that proves things can be done differently, that will help independent farmers, and to educate consumers on the issues facing our food system. Right now, we have the one location in Ohio. The next step is to prove that this business model and our business practices can scale.