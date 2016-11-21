Will Farm-To-Table Fast Food Be The Next Big Thing?

Did the experience of doing Super Size Me inspire your decision to create Holy Chicken?

Completely. That movie definitely had an influence on creating Holy Chicken. Super Size Me had a dramatic effect on myself, the people who watched it, and the fast food industry. But what I continue to see after that movie is how many people continue to eat the [same] food that they did before — because fast food companies say they're making better options, but in reality, they're not. They are just manipulating their customers. The purpose of Holy Chicken is to prove that we can do something more transparent and authentic. All the chicken we serve is free-range, antibiotic-free, humanely raised, and is certified by the U.S.D.A. The sandwiches are "deep crisped" — we never say the F-word at Holy Chicken — but we're open and honest about all these things too.