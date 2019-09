What Is Pantry Porn? Just Ask Your Favorite Celebrity

While Gwyneth may have been one of the first celebs to evangelize The Home Edit method of kitchen and home organization (she’s even featured them on Goop ), she has a couple of pretty pantry predecessors. The Kardashians have been showing off their meticulous cupboards since late 2015 — that’s when Khloe posted a video of her kitchen online; she later showed off her picturesque tea drawer, and Kourtney shared her own pantry video, during which she revealed she doesn’t like her food to touch anything plastic. Before that there was Yolanda Foster, whose glass-shelved, vegetable-filled refrigerator became such a thing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seasons 3-6 (2012-2015) that Foster made a Twitter account for it, aptly named @YolandasFridge . At least one Kardashian sister does appear to have come around to The Home Edit way of life — last week Khloe posted to Instagram praising the job they had done on, you guessed it, her pantry