While The Home Edit’s distinctive aesthetic and celebrities’ predilection for singing their praises online are the things most likely to inspire imitators, it’s not just about looks (or likes). There are real psychological benefits to maintaining this kind of visual order in a household. Dr. Sally Augustin, PhD, is an environmental psychologist whose company Design with Science uses scientific insights to develop recommendations for the design of places, objects, and interiors. Dr. Augustin says that, for the human brain, there’s a Goldilocks-esque sweet spot when it comes to visual stimuli. We don’t like things that are too clean and whitewashed — that feels alien to us -- and we also don’t like things that are too cluttered, because, as she puts it, “When we were a young species, we needed to continually survey the world around us to make sure that something that thought we were tasty wasn’t approaching us.”